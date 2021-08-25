Count Basie Center for the Arts Announces New COVID Policy

Starting on September 8th, concert goers attending shows at any of the Count Basie Center for the Arts venues will have to adhere to a new COVID policy. Those venues include Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, The Vogel, and Basie Center Cinemas.

Everyone 12 years and older will be required to show proof of full COVID vaccination or present a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of door time.

For those who are vaccinated, you must bring your physical vaccination card or show your card via the Docket app. New York residents can use their Excelsior app.

Attendees 12 and under are not required to show a negative test result, however must remain masked during all events.

For events prior to Sept. 8, all patrons must remain masked except while eating or drinking.