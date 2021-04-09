Costco’s Food Court Is Slowly Reopening

“Costco” by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0

From the list of activities we haven’t been able to participate in because of the pandemic, eating at Costco’s legendary food court is one of them. However, that’ll soon change!



Costco plans to reopen their food court as more states loosenCOVID-19 safety restrictions. When asked about its full-fledged return, CFO Richard Galanti said “God willing. But it’s going to take some time.”



Last March, the chain shut down indoor seating in the food court when the pandemic hit, and scaled down their menu. Their $1.50 hot dog/ soda combo, and pizza, were made available to-go.



As part of the reopening process, outdoor seating areas will be reintroduced, and food choices— such as ice cream, churros, and smoothies— will appear on the menu.



In other Costco news, food samples will also be returning. Galanti said the chain plans to bring back breakfast sandwiches, noodles, and meatballs.



