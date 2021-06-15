Cody Simpson Has One More Chance To Qualify For The Olympics

The 100 butterfly event is next, which is Cody Simpson’s preferred event.

Photo: Cody Simpson / Instagram

Cody Simpson just competed in his first Olympic trails for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

The singer decided to take a break from his music career and focus on his swimming goals for the first time in 10 years. Simpson, who’s competing on Australia’s swimming team, completed in the 100 freestyle trail Tuesday and finished 23rd out of 92 swimmers. Even though his time was 50.22 seconds, which was a personal best, it wasn’t enough to advance to the Olympics for that event.

“I wanted to just get up and do something before the 100 ’fly otherwise I would be waiting around all week,” Cody shared with the Associated Press after his first event. “Just being around all these athletes … I love this, I really want to do this for a while. “

The good news is that there is still a chance Cody Simpson can make it to the Olympics. His next event is the 100 butterfly which is his preffered event, Thursday, June 17th.

“My goal this meet would be to try to make that final in the 100 ’fly, that would be nice As long as I’m improving, that’s all I can really ask for.”

Super stoked with my 100m free at Aussie trials! Massive PB and good warm up for my 100m fly. Just glad to be here and if I can go another PB in the butterfly and maybe make a final I’ll be stoked. All about the experience for me this year! — Cody Simpson (@CodySimpson) June 15, 2021

Back in December, Cody Simpson shared the exciting news that he qualified for his first Olympic trails. When he got an opportunity in the music industry at the age of 13, he didn’t say no, so the Australian campion put his junior swimming career on the back burner until now.