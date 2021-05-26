Chris Hemsworth Gets Roasted Over Latest Instagram Post

Photo: Chris Hemsworth/ Instagram

If you follow Chris Hemsworth on Instagram, you most likely saw his latest post, which shows him holding his son’s hand.



For the caption, the Marvel star wrote, “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age old question, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up.’ ‘Dad i wanna be Superman.’ Lucky I have two other kids,” he joked. While that sounds cute, that’s NOT the reason why it has people talking on social media; it’s his physique.



While also showing off his bulging arms, fans commented about his skinny legs. The “Thor” actor’s older brother, Luke, even commented to troll him. “Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?!”

Celebrity friends such as Josh Brolin, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, commented on the post as well.



For months, Hemsworth has been training fiercely while filming “Thor: Love and Thunder,” the fourth “Thor” film. He’s also preparing for his role as legendary WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan in a biopic.



