Channing Tatum Created A Children’s Book

Like most people, Channing Tatum started a new project during quarantine.

Yesterday, Channing Tatum announced his new children’s picture book Sparkella while dressed up as a shirtless fairy with a splattered apron while reading the new book to stuffed animals.

“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine,” Channing explained in his Instagram post. “I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7 year old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child”

This resulted in Channing Tatum creating a children’s book called Sparkella for his 7-year-old daughter.

About The Book

Channing Tatum’s picture book debut is a charming ode to self-esteem and the love between a father and daughter.

Ella is excited for her first day at a new school.

Glimmering pencil case? Check!

Shimmering backpack? Check!

Glittery ribbons in her hair? Check!

But her first day doesn’t go quite as planned: Her new classmates don’t like her disco-ball shoes, her PB&J-with-sprinkles sandwich, or her rainbow-y unicorn painting.

Ella decides to try to be less sparkly at school the next day so the other kids won’t make fun of her. But with a little help from her dad, she soon learns the importance of just being herself, no matter what other people say.

Sparkella is available for preorder HERE