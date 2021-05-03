Casino Pier’s Hot New Attraction, Xolo Loca, is Coming Soon!



It’s going to be a thrilling summer at Seaside Heights!



On Friday, Casino Pier announced their upcoming new attraction, Xolo Loca. There’s no doubt that it’ll fulfill the adrenaline junkie in you.



As described in a press release, Xolo Loca is “a brand new, family fun Big Air Coaster uniquely designed for Casino Pier.” Unlike other roller coasters, you can choose to roll or spin on the oval shaped open-air cars running on an oval shaped track. Passengers must be 47” to ride The Standard Spinning Car alone or 36”-47” to ride with an accompanied adult. As for The Roll-Over Cars, passengers must be 55” to ride.



No matter which option you choose, you’ll get to safely enjoy the ride with state-of-the-art lap and safety belts. The Big Air Coaster can hold 16 passengers at a time, 2 passengers in each roll over car and 4 passengers in each spinning car.



The name Xolo is Mexico’s native dog, which is their pride and joy.



Casino Pier is located at 800 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, New Jersey, USA. For more information on

Casino Pier, please visit www.casinopiernj.com.