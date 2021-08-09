Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary of WAP and Tease Collab

Photo: Cardi B/ YouTube

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion sending shockwaves across the world with their NSFW collab, “WAP.”



Both artists took to Twitter and reflected on it’s release. Cardi B, 28, tweeted “Wow I can’t believe wappity WAP turned one today. It don’t even feel like it. What a record! @theestallion we should do it again sometime.”



Megan, 26, shared her thoughts and agreement on another collab by tweeting “Happy WAPIVERSARY. Thank you for having me, I think the people deserve another collab.”

Happy WAPIVERSARY 😛 Thank you for having me , I think the people deserve another collab 🥰😌 https://t.co/UiDFHuFbqO — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 7, 2021

There’s no denying that the chart-topping hit had a strong impact on pop culture. A Youtuber by the name of Lardi B rearranged it into a song about food, and then multiple Kidz Bop versions made by people online. There was even a satire article about a Kidz Bop lyricist having a mental breakdown after failing to write a kid-friendly version of it.



Since the release of the controversial song, the video has gained over 411 million views. Then last March, the ladies got together for an unforgettable performance of the song at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.



Do you think these two should get together for a follow-up to “WAP?” Let us know!