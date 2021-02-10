BTS Set to Appear on “MTV Unplugged”

Photo: BTS/ Instagram

Feb. 23 is going to be an unforgettable day for the BTS Army!



The global K-pop phenomenon, BTS, will hit the stage in Seoul, South Korea for their MTV Unplugged special. It’ll air at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.



They join the ranks of other artists who have performed on the show, such as Shawn Mendes, Walk The Moon, Alessia Cara, and Miley Cyrus.









From a press release, the special will offer their fans a “front-row seat to rare versions of the group’s most career-defining hits and songs from their latest album, BE, in intimate settings.”



BTS released their latest album, BE, last November— reaching No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It spawned their massive singles, “Life Goes On,” and “Dynamite,”— which was their first all-English single.



This will be the follow up to the MTV Unplugged special Miley Cyrus performed last fall as part of her Backyard Sessions.

