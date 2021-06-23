Britney Spears To Speak At Conservatorship Hearing

Photo: Britney Spears/ Instagram

Later today in L.A., Britney Spears is expected to make a public address to the judge who’s handling her conservatorship.



For the past 13 years, Spears has been in a court-ordered conservatorship, leaving her with no control over personal life decisions and finances. Those have been under the control of her Father, Jamie. This is the first time in two years she will speak in a court hearing. May 10, 2019 was the last time she appeared in a courtroom to discuss the conservatorship.



Her conservatorship came under spotlight in February— with the release of The New York Times‘ documentary “Framing Britney Spears,” and by the #FreeBritney movement.



Why was she placed under one?

After her public mental breakdown in 2007— in which she shaved her head and attacked a paparazzi’s car with an umbrella— she was placed in a conservatorship. Generally, a person is placed under one if they’re severely impacted mentally, and cannot make major life and financial decisions.



Has she tried to end it?

Recently, a report from The New York Times revealed how she first tried to remove her Father as a conservator back in 2016. She spoke out against it, and said to a court investigator that it had “become an oppressive and controlling tool against her” and that she wanted the arrangement to cease.



According to the Times, during her court appearance in 2019, the pop star stated that the conservatorship forced her to stay in a mental health facility. She was also forced into public performances against her will.



It’s unclear what exactly about the conservatorship will be mentioned during today’s hearing, but the “Toxic” singer has many supporters by her side. Her family has spoken out against it, and celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Howard Stern, and Snooki support the movement.