Britney Spears Netflix Documentary Is In The Works

After the release of Hulu’s The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, Netflix is working on a documentary about the pop icon.



Filmmaker Erin Lee Carr— renowned for her work exploring true-crime, and femininity— will direct the upcoming project. Recently, Carr directed the Netflix limited series How to Fix a Drug Scandal.



Not a lot is known about the Netflix doc, but it was actually underway before the release of Framing Britney Spears. A release date has not been set, or announced yet.



Produced by the New York Times, Framing Britney Spears was both hugely successful, and controversial. The film focused on her rise to fame, downfall, legal troubles, and court-sanctioned conservatorship she is under.



Since 2008, Spears’ Father, Jamie, has had complete control over her finances, estate, and career. This event is what led to the formation of the #FreeBritney movement, which advocates for her to retain her individuality.





Also mentioned in the Hulu documentary was singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake. He and Spears were in a relationship from late 1999- early 2002, and publicly stated that they slept together. After their break-up, he accused her of cheating, which became the storyline in his video for his 2002 hit “Cry Me a River.”



Fans were outraged, and demanded he apologize for how he treated her. Timberlake has since apologized.












