Britney Spears’ Father Asks Court to End Her Conservatorship

The fight to end Britney Spears’ court-ordered conservatorship has taken an unexpected turn.



Yesterday, Jamie Spears filed a petition— asking the court to terminate the 13 year-long arrangement. It’s quite the move, considering that he is Britney’s conservator. Earlier this summer, he agreed to step down from his role overseeing the singer’s finances and life once “an orderly transition to a new conservator” happens.



The conservatorship was arranged in 2008 due to Mr. Spears’ concerns over his daughter’s mental health and possible drug use; he claimed it was in her best interest.

Photo: Britney Spears/ Instagram

According to the filing, Mr. Spears believes that Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required,” as reported by CNN. “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist,” the filing also said.



Spears also cited his daughter’s pleas from earlier this summer in his request to end the conservatorship. In June, the pop star appeared in court for a hearing, in which she said she “wanted her life back.”



Britney’s attorney, Matthew Rosengart, called the latest filing “vindication.” In addition, he questioned the reason for Jamie’s decision. “To the extent Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, he is incorrect and our investigation into financial mismanagement and other issues will continue.”



The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 29.