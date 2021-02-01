Billie Eilish’s Next Album Has How Many Tracks?!

The follow up to 2019’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? will have a generous amount of tracks.

Photo: Billie Eilish/ Instagram

There’s no denying that Billie Eilish’s sophomore album is one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2021.



As of now, the record’s title and release date are unknown, but we know a few details about it at the moment.



In an interview with Vanity Fair, Billie said the album “feels exactly how I want it to.” She also mentioned that “there isn’t one song, or one part of a song, that I wish was this or that I wish was that.”



One of the most crucial details she dropped was the number of tracks on the upcoming record.



During a Q&A session on Instagram, she was asked by a fan how many tracks we could expect on it. Her response? A staggering 16!

billie via instagram stories pic.twitter.com/uUIte4z6ra — billie eilish source (@billiesource) January 30, 2021



Three singles from the untitled album have been released so far. “Everything I Wanted” in late 2019, followed by “My Future” in July 2020, and her latest, “Therefore I Am,” back in November.



The Grammy Award-winning artist has also been busy working on additional projects.



She’s set to release her first-ever documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry, on Feb. 26 via Apple TV.

