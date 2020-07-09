Billie Eilish Almost Went To Therapy For Her Justin Bieber Obsession

Photo: Justin Bieber / Instagram

It’s no secret that Billie Eilish is a HUGE Justin Bieber fan, but her obsession almost resulted in therapy.

Eilish’s mom, Maggie, admits to considering sending her daughter to therapy over her obsession with Justin and his music, especially for his 2012 hit, “As Long As You Love Me.”

“Driving to the dance studio with Billie, playing this song [“As Long As You Love Me”], sobbing, and then driving back and sobbing,” she explained.

“I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy for how incredibly…you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber,” Maggie shared. “It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!”

This news was a shock to Billie. “You did?! Oh that’s embarrassing,” Billie responded.