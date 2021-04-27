Billie Eilish Announces Her New Album, “Happier Than Ever”

Photo: Billie Eilish/ Instagram

To quote Michael Scott from The Office, “oh my God! Ok, it’s happening!”



This morning, Billie Eilish announced on social media that her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” will be released on July 30. In addition to the major announcement, she casually revealed that the title track will be released this Thursday at 9 am.



“MY NEW ALBUM ‘Happier Than Ever’ OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote on Instagram.





“Happier Than Ever” is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2019 debut, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” The album has been 2 years in the making, which for some, has surely felt like a long time.



Eilish has released a string of singles while writing and recording the album: “everything i wanted,” “No Time to Die,” “my future,” “Therefore I Am,” and her first Spanish single, “Lo Vas a Olvidar.”



The announcement of the album comes a day after the “Bad Guy” singer posted a 15-second teaser clip on social media. A week prior, she posted a photo on her Instagram with the caption, “Things are comingggg.”



Back in February, she hosted a Q&A session on Instagram. When a fan asked approximately how many tracks we can expect from the album, she responded with 16.