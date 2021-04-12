Bad Bunny Announces His 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo
Bad Bunny is hitting the road next year!
The “Dakiti” singer, who was praised for his performance at Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa last night, announced the El Último Tour del Mundo— named after his 2020 album.
After his wrestling match, he posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement, featuring WWE star Triple H. In the video, Triple H says, “you did amazing at WrestleMania, but now, it’s time for you to do what you do,” He then hands him a yellow briefcase, revealing a skull-shaped microphone inside, and “Tour 2022” taped on the side of the case.
The 25-date U.S. tour will kick off in Denver on February 9th, and end in Miami on April 4th. It’ll also make stops in Philly on March 16th, Newark on March 18th, and Brooklyn on the 19th.
Tickets go on sale April 16th at 12 p.m.
El Último Tour del Mundo dates:
Feb. 9 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Feb. 11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center
Feb. 13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena
Feb. 16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Feb. 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
Feb. 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
Feb. 25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
Feb. 28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center
March 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
March 3 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
March 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
March 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena
March 10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
March 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
March 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
March 18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
March 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
March 22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
March 23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
March 25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
March 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
March 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
March 29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 1 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena