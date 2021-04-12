Bad Bunny Announces His 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo

Photo: Bad Bunny/ Instagram

Bad Bunny is hitting the road next year!



The “Dakiti” singer, who was praised for his performance at Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa last night, announced the El Último Tour del Mundo— named after his 2020 album.



After his wrestling match, he posted a video on Instagram to make the announcement, featuring WWE star Triple H. In the video, Triple H says, “you did amazing at WrestleMania, but now, it’s time for you to do what you do,” He then hands him a yellow briefcase, revealing a skull-shaped microphone inside, and “Tour 2022” taped on the side of the case.





The 25-date U.S. tour will kick off in Denver on February 9th, and end in Miami on April 4th. It’ll also make stops in Philly on March 16th, Newark on March 18th, and Brooklyn on the 19th.



Tickets go on sale April 16th at 12 p.m.





El Último Tour del Mundo dates:

Feb. 9 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Feb. 11 — El Paso, TX @ Utep Don Haskins Center

Feb. 13 — Hidalgo, TX @Payne Arena

Feb. 16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Feb. 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 23 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Feb. 24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Feb. 25 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

Feb. 28 — Portland, OR @Moda Center

March 1 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

March 3 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

March 5 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

March 6 — Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena

March 10 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

March 14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

March 16 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

March 18 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 19 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

March 22 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

March 23 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Center

March 25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

March 26 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 29 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 1 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena