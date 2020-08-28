Backstreet Boys’ AJ Mclean Joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 29

Photo: AJ McLean / Twitter



Dancing with the Stars is set to premier on September 14th at 8pm on ABC and we finally have another confirmed celebrity cast member for Season 29. Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean joins this season of Dancing with the Stars.

McLean shared the news on Twitter with a photo of himself in a dance studio.

“I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS,” McLean Tweeted.

We’re going for the mirrorball, baby!! I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season’s cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I’m doing it ALL for you! pic.twitter.com/D7K7SY1F1D — AJ McLean (@aj_mclean) August 27, 2020

AJ McLean joins former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe as the only two announced celebrity cast members.

Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars is hosted by Tyra Banks. She replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Good Morning America will announce the full celebrity cast members on September 2nd.