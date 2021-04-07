Ashe Announces Her Debut Album, “Ashlyn”



It’s been a long time coming, but Ashe is finally releasing her debut album, “Ashlyn,” on May 7!



Born Ashlyn Wilson, the 27 year-old singer-songwriter spent a majority of 2020 crafting her album while in quarantine.



“I’ve just been cranking away. I’m working on my debut album right now,” she said in an interview. “Honestly, I’m the busiest I’ve ever been in quarantine. Life is pretty insane.”



Earlier today, the singer made the announcement on social media. Among those who expressed their excitement over the news was Niall Horan, who— last year — was featured on the remix of her hit, “Moral of the Story.”



“Yihooooooooo. Can’t wait” he commented on her Instagram post.



Last month, Ashe teamed up with Finneas O’ Connell for her latest single, “Till Forever Falls Apart.”



Although the tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, her collab with Finneas will likely be included, as well as the “Moral of the Story” remix with Horan.



