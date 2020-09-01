Ariana Grande Becomes The First Woman With 200 Million Instagram Followers

What a week Ariana Grande is having. Coming off her her performance at the 2020 VMA’s with Lady Gaga and walking away with 3 moonman trophies for their single “Rain On Me,” Ariana Grande is now the first woman to hit 200 million followers on Instagram.

This means Grande is more popular than Kylie Jenner who has 193 million followers and Selena Gomez with 190 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the most followed person on Instagram with 237M followers.