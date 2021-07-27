Ariana Grande Feels At Home With The Cast Of The Voice In Season 21 Promo [Watch]

Ariana Grande is the newest coach on “The Voice,” and she was born ready for it.



Earlier today, the full Season 21 promo for the reality singing show dropped. In the “Voice Campout” vid, returning coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson are sitting around a campfire. Shelton points to a shooting star and says “whoa, look at that amazing star there,” to which Legend responds “you mean Alpha Centauri?” Seconds later, Grande appears in a sparkly silver minidress and heels, sitting on a giant illuminated crescent moon. Such an Ariana Grande move!



She shared the video on her Twitter, saying “honored and beyond thrilled to be joining the incredible @kellyclarkson @johnlegend and @blakeshelton for season 21 of @nbcthevoice coming september 20th.”



🐻 🦌 honored and beyond thrilled to be joining the incredible @kellyclarkson @johnlegend and @blakeshelton for season 21 of @nbcthevoice 🦌🐻 coming september 20th pic.twitter.com/PAh90qP0I3 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 27, 2021

The video comes a day after the “POV” singer posted behind the scenes pictures on her Instagram, and a loving message to her castmates. “I adore these humans so much and am already an emotional wreck worrying about saying goodbye to everyone the day of the finale and nothings even happened or aired yet. I love these people and this crew and my TEAM OH MY GOD and everything about this,” she said.



Season 21 of “The Voice” premieres Monday, Sept. 20 on NBC.