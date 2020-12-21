Ariana Grande Is Engaged To Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez

Photo: Ariana Grande / Instagram

In case you missed the exciting news over the weekend, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

“forever n then some,” the singer captions her post of a few cute pics of her and her future hubby along with the massive diamond ring pic.

Photo: Ariana Grande / Instagram

Ariana’s mom, Joan, is thrilled about the engagement and wasn’t shy to share her excitement on Twitter.

“I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!” Joan tweeted.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

The couple sparked dating rumors back in March 2020, but their relationship wasn’t official until Dalton made an appearance in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s music video for “Stuck With U.”

We cannot wait for this wedding!