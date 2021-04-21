Another Collab Between Ariana Grande and The Weeknd is Coming

We’re getting another collab from Ariana Grande and The Weeknd, and it’s closer than you think!



Earlier this week, the “Blinding Lights” singer posted an eight-second audio snippet on Twitter— featuring their vocals harmonizing to the line “I don’t know why I run away” from his hit “Save Your Tears.” He took it up a notch by tagging Ariana on the post.



Grande returned the favor by posting the snippet, and tagging The Weekend.



Rumors of another collaboration between the powerhouse performers have been circulating for a few weeks. Once the snippets were posted online, fans were excited.



This will be their third collaboration together. Their first was in 2014, with their Hot 100 No. 7 hit “Love Me Harder” off of Grande’s sophomore album My Everything, and then “Off The Table” from her No.1 album Positions.



Check out the snippets below!





