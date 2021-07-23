Another Classic 2000s Show Is Being Rebooted!

The 2000s were a goldmine for reality TV.



With channels like MTV and VH1, it seemed like we had an unlimited amount of reality shows. Some have come and went, while others were resurrected.



After MTV recently announced that “Cribs” was returning to TV, VH1 revealed that they were rebooting “The Surreal Life.” The series, which aired for six seasons from 2003- 2006, recorded a group of celebrities as they lived together in the former mansion of music legend Glen Campbell for two weeks.



Photo: The Surreal Life/ VH1

Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group said “The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television. We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”



Before moving to VH1, the first two seasons of the series aired on the WB Network. It became one of VH1’s most popular show, and spawned spin-offs such as “Strange Love,” “My Fair Brady,” and “Fame Games.”



Season seven is expected to launch this Fall, and will include Stormy Daniels, Dennis Rodman, August Alsina; Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles; CJ Perry and Manny Mua living together and competing in a series of challenges.