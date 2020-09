Andy Grammer is giving fans a chance to create a a new song with him on TIkTok.

He shared a melody on Tikok by just playing his guitar and using his beat-boxing skills and challenged fans to write the lyrics. Grammar even he’ll share some of his favorites.

“Yo. Let’s write a song on Tiktok,” Andy captioned the video.

Andy Grammer’s Favorites (so far)

Savannah Outen

Francis Karel