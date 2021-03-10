Aly and AJ Announce Their First New Album in 14 Years

The sister act is releasing their upcoming album, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun, on May 7.

Photo: Aly and AJ/ Instagram

A new era will soon begin for Aly & AJ, one that has been years in the making.



On Tuesday, the sister duo responsible for the iconic 2007 hit, “Potential Breakup Song,” announced their first new album in 14 years, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun.



As the follow up to 2007’s Insomniatic, a touch of the beat has been described by the sisters as “the record they were born to make,” and

“how you’d think of California if you were thinking of California as a melody.” In an interview regarding the sound of the album, Aly said it was inspired by the “music from the ’90s” as well as “the ’60s and ’70s,” a huge contrast from their recent sound.



Since their return in 2015, they released a few EPs: 2017’s Ten Years, and 2019’s Sanctuary.



Having spent most of 2020 in the studio, Aly & AJ began to steadily release a few singles from the upcoming album. Listen to “Slow Dancing,” “Listen!!!” and their newest single, “Pretty Places,” below.













