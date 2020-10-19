Adele To Host ‘SNL’ This Weekend

Adele is returning to Saturday Night Live, but not as a musical guest!



The 15-time Grammy Award winner will be saying “hello” to us as the host, with H.E.R. joining as the musical guest. Her fans aren’t the only ones unable to contain their excitement about this surprise.



“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!” the singer wrote on Instagram.

This will be Adele’s first major appearance in three years. She performed at the 2017 Grammy Awards, before embarking on a summer world tour.



Many are speculating that her return to SNL means new music is on the way, although there hasn’t been an official announcement yet.



Do y'all really think that Adele would leave her 5-year hiatus without public appearances for nothing? On one of the biggest shows in the world? If so, you don't know Adele. — Adele Daily (@adeledailynet) October 18, 2020

Overall, this will be her third time on the show. Her first appearance was in 2008— the night that launched her to international stardom, and then in 2015.

