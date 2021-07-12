Addison Rae Quickly Fired From UFC Reporting Job
Well, that was quick.
TikTok star-turned-actress-and-singer Addison Rae revealed her new job on Friday: a UFC on-air reporter. Literally one day later, the job was no longer hers.
Over the weekend, controversy brewed over her the caption for her Twitter post, which showed her holding a UFC branded microphone on the red carpet. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” the social media influencer said on her post. After being fired, she took to social media and joked about losing her position.
According to reports, the 20-year old attended Louisiana State University for three months as a journalism major. She then dropped out to become an influencer full-time. Needless to say, a lot of users weren’t happy about her receiving the job because of her lack of qualifications.