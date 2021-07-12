Addison Rae Quickly Fired From UFC Reporting Job

Well, that was quick.



TikTok star-turned-actress-and-singer Addison Rae revealed her new job on Friday: a UFC on-air reporter. Literally one day later, the job was no longer hers.



Over the weekend, controversy brewed over her the caption for her Twitter post, which showed her holding a UFC branded microphone on the red carpet. “I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment,” the social media influencer said on her post. After being fired, she took to social media and joked about losing her position.

I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment pic.twitter.com/5Z95OTSVTA — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

According to reports, the 20-year old attended Louisiana State University for three months as a journalism major. She then dropped out to become an influencer full-time. Needless to say, a lot of users weren’t happy about her receiving the job because of her lack of qualifications.

