A Drive-Thru Starbucks Is Opening From Another One A Half-Mile Away

Photo: Starbucks Logo/ Starbucks

Monmouth County is getting another Starbucks— a drive-thru one, this time!



Originally reported by Asbury Park Press early this month, the Marlboro Township planning board had a meeting, where they approved the site: at Marlboro Plaza.



On the other side of Route 9, and less than a mile away, is another Starbucks. However, what separates the new location from the other is that this one will have a drive-thru.



The issue of potential traffic was raised at the board meeting. However, it seems like that may not be an issue.



In an interview with APP, Paul Going, chief traffic engineer at Atlantic Traffic & Design Engineering, said that he believes the location will only have a 12-car maximum back up. “I don’t think we’re going to have any problem with that,” he said. If necessary, the new Starbucks can accommodate seven additional cars.



The standalone drive-thru will be located at 188 Route 9 in Marlboro, and open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekends. If you’re hoping to get your fix of Pumpkin Spice at the new location, an opening date has yet to be announced.