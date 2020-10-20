6 N.J. Colleges Rank in the List of the World’s Best Universities

Photo: Princeton University/ James Loesch/ CC Search

New Jersey is known for many things: its boardwalks, pork roll, pizza, beaches, and being the only state where we don’t pump our own gas.

Adding onto that list is colleges, with 6 of the state’s appearing on U.S. News’ 2021 Best Global Universities ranking.

This year’s list includes schools from 86 countries, compared to 81 last year. The U.S. has the most universities in the overall ranking with 255.

Out of 1,500 universities worldwide, 2 from the state appeared in the Top 120.

Princeton University ranked 11th, and Rutgers University’s New Brunswick campus ranked 113th. The list is heavily based on academic research.



These are the New Jersey universities that made the list:

1. Princeton University: 11th (tied)

2. Rutgers University-New Brunswick: 113th

3. Rutgers University-Newark: 635th (tied)

4. New Jersey Institute of Technology: 847th (tied)

5. Montclair State University: 928th (tied)

6. Stevens Institute of Technology: 1,271st (tied)