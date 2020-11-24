2021 Grammy Nominations Revealed

Photo: Recording Academy/ Grammys

The nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards are finally here!



On Tuesday, the nominees were announced in a livestream, with Beyoncé securing 9 nods— becoming the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history. Right behind her with the most nominations are Dua Lipa, Roddy Rich, and Taylor Swift with six each.



Below are the nominees for some of the major categories. Click here for the full list.



The Grammys air Sunday, Jan. 31 on CBS, with Trevor Noah hosting.

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Chilombo,” Jhené Aiko

“ Black Pumas” (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

“Everyday Life,” Coldplay

“ DJesse Vol. 3,” Jacob Collier

“Women In Music Pt. III,” HAIM

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Hollywood’s Bleeding,” Post Malone

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“I Can’t Breathe,” H.E.R.

“If The World Was Ending,” JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Yummy,” Justin Bieber

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,” Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar,” Harry Styles

“Cardigan,” Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/ GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Un Dia (One Day),” J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions,” Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

“Dynamite,” BTS

“Rain on Me,” Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile,” Taylor Swift featuring Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“Changes,” Justin Bieber

“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga

“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa

“Fine Line,” Harry Styles

“Folklore,” Taylor Swift

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Deep Reverence,” Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop,” DaBaby

“What’s Poppin,” Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture,” Lil Baby

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

“Dior,” Pop Smoke

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Rockstar,” DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Drake featuring Lil Durk

“Lockdown,” Anderson .Paak

“The Box,” Roddy Ricch

“Highest in the Room,” Travis Scott









