10 Words Your Dog Loves

There is always that one word that makes your doggie go wild! For me, every time I say “walkies”, my dog Rocky hits a new level of energy. He starts jumping and running around and grabs his leash and waits at the front door. His ears even perk up when I say “Hey Rocky” in one of those higher-pitched tones. I think it’s because we would usually say, “Hey Rocky… wanna go for a walk?”.

One company in England, called OnBuy, decided to commission a study to find out the most loved words by dogs. They measured the dog’s happiness based on beats per minute (BPM). A typical medium-sized dog has a resting heart rate of 115 BPM.

According to their results, the #1 word dogs love is, “walkies”, which is British slang for walking your dog. Britain or America, those words definitely raises my dog’s heart rate!

Top 10 Words That Your Dog Loves