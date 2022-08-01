Traffic Manager

Traffic Manager needed for Press Communications, home of Thunder 106.3, 107.1 The Boss, B-98.5 and 100.7 the Breeze!  Duties include analyzing, maintaining, inputting commercial copy & orders & log maintenance.   Must have strong computer & communications skills, be team oriented, attentive to detail, able to multitask and work well under pressure.  Must have experience in Excel, PowerPoint and Word.  Traffic experience & knowledge of media a plus.  WideOrbit experience a super plus!   Benefits available, including 401(k.)  Remote work environment!  If you’d like to join our top-notch radio stations, send resume & salary requirements to Jobs@PressCommRadio.com.  EOE