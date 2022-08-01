Traffic Manager needed for Press Communications, home of Thunder 106.3, 107.1 The Boss, B-98.5 and 100.7 the Breeze! Duties include analyzing, maintaining, inputting commercial copy & orders & log maintenance. Must have strong computer & communications skills, be team oriented, attentive to detail, able to multitask and work well under pressure. Must have experience in Excel, PowerPoint and Word. Traffic experience & knowledge of media a plus. WideOrbit experience a super plus! Benefits available, including 401(k.) Remote work environment! If you’d like to join our top-notch radio stations, send resume & salary requirements to Jobs@PressCommRadio.com. EOE