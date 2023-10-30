Promotions Coordinator (full-time) needed for radio stations Thunder106, 107.1 The Boss, B98.5 and The Breeze. Promotions Coordinator will assist in executing all station promotions and related department activities. You will represent the Company at station events as a very visible member of the Promotions Team. Must be able to interact in a professional manner with talent, sales, and clients, be computer literate and organized. Position requires flexibility to work evenings and weekends. Previous experience in Media and Broadcasting equipment is required. Must be able to gain entry to all Company events and have valid driver’s license to commute to event locations. Company offers benefits and 401(k.) Please send resume as noted. Equal Opportunity Employer