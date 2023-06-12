Independent media company, Press Communications, LLC (home of Thunder 106.3, 107.1 The Boss, B-98.5 and 100.7 the Breeze) is seeking an Integrated Campaign Coordinator to assist in the execution of digital and promotional advertising campaigns for its clients. This full-time role is hybrid and includes a combination of remote, in-office hours at our studios in Neptune, NJ, and local travel throughout New Jersey to attend client meetings with our Account Executives. This position includes full benefits package and opportunities for advancement. If you’re looking to put your digital knowledge to work in a positive and energetic work environment, send your resume to Jobs@PressCommRadio.com! Equal Opportunity Employer