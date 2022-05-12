Watch Mateo Play COD: Vanguard & Enter to win a $50 GameStop Giftcard
Mateo from the B98.5 Morning Show & Tom from Pork Roll & Eggs play COD: Vanguard along with SSG Vanessa Maldonado & Keith Carpenter from the US Army. Even though our connection was laggy, we had some fun and learned more about gaming opportunities in the US Army!
Thanks again to all our players and to Vanessa & Keith, visit them at: Keith: https://www.twitch.tv/grizzlydip13 & Vanessa: https://www.instagram.com/supersgtmaldonado
For more info, visit US Army Esports on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/usarmyesports
https://www.instagram.com/armyteammedford
To learn more about gaming opportunities in the US Army, visit https://www.goarmy.com/