Vitalant’s ‘Vital to Life’ Blood Drive at iPlay America
Vitalant and B98.5 are teaming up to Present the 'VITAL TO LIFE' Blood Drive at iPlay America in Freehold on Saturday, August 1st 2020! Rashaud will be broadcasting LIVE from 10am-2pm and Blood Donations will be accepted until 5pm. Registering your time to donate before the event is highly recommended. Must be 16+ to donate.
Register to Donate Online Now & Become a Presenting Donor!
- The First 100 Presenting Donors will receive a custom 'Vital to Life' T-Shirt
- Every Presenting Donor will receive an iPlay Power Pass
- Every Presenting Donor will ALSO receive Top Golf Swing Suite & Game Time Bar & Grill Coupons
780K
Number of generous blood donors transforming lives with Vitalant
5 Days
Number of days that platelets can be stored
30K
Number of mobile blood drives Vitalant holds each year
