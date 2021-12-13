Vitalant’s ‘Vital to Life’ Blood Drive at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Eatontown
Vitalant and B98.5 are teaming up to Present the 'Vital to Life' Blood Drive at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Eatontown on Saturday, January 8th 2022! Rashaud will be broadcasting live from 10am-2pm and Blood Donations will be accepted from 10am until 3pm. Registering your time to donate before the event is highly recommended.
Must be 16+ to donate. Masks required.
Register to Donate Online Now & Become a Presenting Donor!
- The First 100 Presenting Donors will receive:
- A custom 'Vital to Life' T-Shirt PLUS a Vitalant Cookie from Chocolate Carousel
- Plus, have your chance to Enter to Win:
- A One Year membership to The Atlantic Club
- Pair of tickets to see Shawn Mendes at the Prudential Center on 10/26/22
- Pair of tickets to see Jersey Boys on Broadway
780K
Number of generous blood donors transforming lives with Vitalant
5 Days
Number of days that platelets can be stored
30K
Number of mobile blood drives Vitalant holds each year
