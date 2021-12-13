Vitalant’s ‘Vital to Life’ Blood Drive at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Eatontown

Vitalant and B98.5 are teaming up to Present the 'Vital to Life' Blood Drive at The DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Eatontown on Saturday, January 8th 2022! Rashaud will be broadcasting live from 10am-2pm and Blood Donations will be accepted from 10am until 3pm. Registering your time to donate before the event is highly recommended.

Must be 16+ to donate. Masks required.