IBEW & A Need We Feed Veterans Coat Drive

Veterans Day is just around the corner. The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 400 and A Need We Feed (501c3 Organization) are making sure Veterans don't go cold this winter along with your assistance. You can help by donating a new or gently used Mens or Womans adult sized coats for our veterans in distress.

Your generously donated coats can be dropped off during regular business hours to Farro's Tees on Fischer Bvd. in Toms River now through November 5th. Your donation will be delivered along with a hot meal to a veteran in our community on Veterans Day, November 11th.