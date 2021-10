Rashaud chats with Troye Sivan about his busy 2021 from his music collabs to his fashion statements. Troye shares the story of the infamous Met Gala bathroom pic plus talks about how he felt wearing a dress in public for the first time. Rashaud finds out what it was like for Troye to meet Rihanna and walk in her Savage x Fenty Fashion Show. They also discuss Troye's new single "Angel Baby" and his future releases.