Thundering Surf Waterpark Contest & Live Broadcast on August 17th

Ready to cool off, ride the waves, and make unforgettable summer memories? B98.5 is giving you multiple chances to score free passes to Thundering Surf Waterpark, LBI's premier family splash destination featuring eight giant water slides, super lazy rivers, and Cowabunga Beach!

Winning your way into the park is easy to join us for our Live Broadcast on August 17th. We are handing out tickets both on-air and right here online!

Two Ways to Play and Win