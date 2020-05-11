The Great Jersey Shore Take-Out
The Fahey Restaurant Group, Corona and Twisted Tea are helping give back to the extraordinary people who make us the Jersey Shore. It's the Great Jersey Shore Take-Out, all day Sunday, May 17th!
Order your favorite foods from select local restaurants for take-out and when you do, all proceeds will benefit those restaurants employees (managers, bartenders, waitresses, chefs and kitchen staff, bar-backs, bussers and hostesses) so we can help those who are helping us.
The Great Jersey Shore Take-Out is made possible by the Fahey Restaurant Group, Corona and Twisted Tea!
100 Ocean
Address:
110 Ocean Avenue (Wave Resort), Long Branch, NJ 07740
Phone: (732) 795-6620
Web: 100-ocean.com
Services:
Takeout (family-style menu with Curbside Pickup between 5-8pm daily)
Bar Anticipation
Address:
703 16th Ave, Lake Como, NJ 07719
Phone: (732) 681-7422 ex. 4
Web: bar-a.com
Services:
Take Out / Delivery
Boathouse Bar & Grill
Address:
1309 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719
Phone: (732) 223-0030
Web: boathousebarandgrill.com
Services:
Take Out / Delivery
Buffalo Wild Wings
Address:
Click here to see all NJ locations
Web: buffalowildwings.com
Services:
Take Out / Delivery
Cross and Orange
Address:
508 Cookman Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Phone: (732) 361-5502
Web: crossandorangeap.com
Services:
Take-Out
Doughboys Authentic Wood Fired Pizza
Address:
507 Main St, Belmar, NJ 07719
Phone: (732) 556-6767
Web: doughboyswoodfired.com/
Services:
Take-Out / Delivery
Fireside Grill & Bar
Address:
133 S Main St, Marlboro Township, NJ 07746
Phone: (732) 780-7900
Web: firesidegrillandbar.com
Services:
Take Out / Curbside Pickup / Delivery
Fratello's Restaurant
Address:
810 The Plz, Sea Girt, NJ 08750
Phone: (732) 974-8833
Web: fratellosnj.com
Services:
Curbside Pickup
Idle Hour Bar and Grill
Address:
2600 NJ-88, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Phone: (732) 899-2102
Web: idlehourbarandgrill.com
Services:
Curbside Pick Up / Delivery
Joe's Surf Shack
Address:
415 18th Avenue, Lake Como, New Jersey 07719
Phone:(732) 681-3111
Web: www.jss.surf
Services:
Delivery & curbside take-out, beer & wine available
*Delivering To Belmar, Lake Como, Spring Lake Heights, Eastern Wall, Avon,
Langosta Lounge
Address:
1000 Ocean Ave at 2nd Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Phone: (732) 455-3275
Web: langostalounge.com
Services:
Take-Out
Leggetts Sand Bar
Address:
217 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Phone: (732) 223-3951
Web: leggetts.us
Services:
Curbside Pick-Up / Delivery
Max Devros
Address:
142 Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Phone: (732) 528-1414
Web: maxdevros.com
Services:
Take-Out
Oasis Pool & Day Club @ The Headliner
Address:
1401 Route 35, Neptune City, New Jersey 07753
Phone: (732) 775-6200
Web: headlineroasis.com
Services:
Take-Out / Delivery
Pop's Garage
Address:
1000 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Phone: (732) 576-2181
Web: popsgaragenj.com
Services:
Take-Out
The Proving Ground
Address:
56 Shrewsbury Ave, Highlands, NJ 07732
Phone: (732) 872-2266
Web: theprovingground.com
Services:
Take-Out
Reef & Barrel
Address:
153 Sea Girt Ave, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Phone: (732) 449-4114
Web: reefandbarrel.com
Services:
Take-Out
River Cafe
Address:
416 Higgins Ave, Brielle, NJ 08730
Phone: (732) 722-7778
Web: rivercafebrielle.com/
Services:
Take-Out / Delivery
The Salty Whale
Address:
390 East Main St, Manasquan, NJ 08736
Phone: (732) 592-3344
Web: thesaltywhale.com
Services:
Take-Out / Curbside Pick-Up
Spring Lake Manor
Address:
415 Highway 71, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Phone: (732) 449-6630
Web: springlakemanor.com
Services:
Take-Out / Delivery
Spring Lake Tap House
Address:
810 NJ-71, Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
Phone: (732) 282-1530
Web: springlaketaphouse.com
Services:
Take-Out / Delivery
Sweet Dani B Cookie & Petite Party Studio
Address:
717 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Phone:(732) 736-0653
Web: sweetdanib.com
Services:
Take-Out
Urban CoalHouse Pizza+Bar
Address:
Click Here to see both locations
Web: urbancoalhouse.com
Services:
Take-Out / Delivery