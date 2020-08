Mateo and Lenny from the B98.5 Morning Show got the chance to chat with Grammy Nominee and 2020 Brit Awards New Artist winner, Lewis Capaldi. Capaldi spilled details on his second album, life in quarantine, his work out routine and pre show rituals. Of course Mateo and Lenny had Capaldi weigh in on the flats vs. drumstick debate and he shared what show he’s currently bingeing!