Submission dates : 3/21/22 - 4/10/22

Prize : $300 to the winning Design Submission (the “Design Prize”). Use of the design on B98.5’s Day of 1000 B-Shirts.

Shirt Details : Design Submissions must be limited to no more than 3 total solid colors. The shirt color options are limited to solid white or solid black.

Design Size :

Shirt - Design Submissions may not exceed 11” wide x 11” high.

Website - Entries should be submitted as a jpeg or png of no less than 1000 x 1000px at a maximum 10mb for display on the Company website (B985radio.com). Upon completion of the contest, the Company will request a vector format (.ai, .pdf or .eps) of the winning Design Submission for print purposes.

Software : It is recommended, though not required, to render the design Submission in Adobe Illustrator or similar vector graphic design program.

Legal : Entrant agrees that if their Design Submission is selected by the Company as the winning design that they agree to assign to the Company all rights, including without limitation, copyrights, and other intellectual property rights associated with any ideas, concepts, techniques, inventions, processes, works of authorship, etc. developed by the Entrant in connection with producing the Design Submission. The Company shall be permitted to use the Design Submission for any and all purposes they so determine. By entering the contest, the Entrant agrees that the Design Submission is an original work produced by them. Entrant further agrees they are the legal owner of all rights to graphic materials in the Design Submission and/or has the rights to assign such graphic materials to the Company. Entrant agrees to indemnify and hold harmless the Company and its officers, directors, employees, agents, and representatives from and against any losses, claims, damages, or liabilities related to the Design Submission. Upon request of the Company at any time during or after the Design Submission, the Entrant will take such further actions, including execution and delivery of instruments of conveyance, as may be appropriate to evidence, perfect, record or otherwise give full and proper effect to any assignments of rights under or pursuant to this contest. Submissions are considered a “Work for Hire” as defined by United States copyright laws. Entrant agrees that the Company will remain the owner of the Design Submission and of all copyrights, trademarks, usage rights contained therein for current and possible future use. The winning Design Submission may be altered, edited, and otherwise redesigned by the Company at their discretion.

Consideration : Entrant agrees that no additional consideration of any kind will be paid to the winning entrant for use of the winning Design Submission by the Company other than the Design Prize (as defined above).

