Students Can-Struction Holiday Challenge

Canstruction-2
Canstruction-3
Canstruction-1

Attention students! Freehold Raceway Mall, B98.5, and Fulfill want you entered in our Students Can-Struction Holiday Challenge!

You could win an iPlay America Prize Pack plus up to $500 in school supplies for your school!

To enter, build your holiday scene out of non-perishable items, then email your picture with your name/grade/and school to promotions@presscommradio.com! The finalists will be chosen and their photo will be on display in Freehold Raceway Mall to earn votes and collect donations for the food bank!

Click Here to Email Your Photo to Promotions@PressCommRadio.com