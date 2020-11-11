Attention students! Freehold Raceway Mall, B98.5, and Fulfill want you entered in our Students Can-Struction Holiday Challenge!

You could win an iPlay America Prize Pack plus up to $500 in school supplies for your school!

To enter, build your holiday scene out of non-perishable items, then email your picture with your name/grade/and school to promotions@presscommradio.com! The finalists will be chosen and their photo will be on display in Freehold Raceway Mall to earn votes and collect donations for the food bank!