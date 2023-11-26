Spa Virtue Cryoskin Body Treatment Contest
Enter for your chance to win a FREE Cryoskin Body Treatment from Spa Virtue, valued at $350! Plus, listen to Mateo & Lenny every morning for your chance to win a $50 Spa Virtue Gift Card, and qualify to win the FREE Cryoskin Body Treatment.
Cryoskin Body Sculpting is a revolutionary, non-invasive treatment that freezes fat cells in problem areas, tones skin and even boosts inch loss. It can help:
- stubborn fat or cellulite that won’t go away no matter how hard you diet and exercise
- contour and re-shape your body
- and reduce the appearance of cellulite
Looking for an amazing holiday gift idea? Right now, Spa Virtue is offering $50 additional spa dollars for every $100 gift card purchased. Visit Spa Virtue at their brand new location 1922 Hooper Ave in Toms River and make a reservation now at spavirtue.net.
