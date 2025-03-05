Smuggler’s Notch Contest presented by Euphoria Esthetics and Wellness by Dr. Lombardi

Enter for your chance to win a 2 Night/2 Day Mini-Vacation for Two (2) to Smuggler's Notch in Vermont! The winner will receive 2 Nights lodging in a Studio Condominium, 2 Days of 3-Mountain Lift Tickets & Cross-Country Trail Passes, Indoor Pool & Hot Tubs & More! Must be 21+ to enter.

Presented by Euphoria Esthetics and Wellness by Dr. Lombardi. Learn More at euphoriaestheticswellness.com!

Expires: 12/10/2025. Restrictions: Must be used Sunday-Thursday nights. Not valid during holidays. Space available basis. No cash value. May not be sold. Only one gift certificate may be used per reservation. The original certificate must be presented upon arrival. A resort fee of $45 will be applied to your reservation. For reservations call: 877-544-3321.

