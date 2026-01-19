Show Stoppers Contest: Presented by Lawn MD
B98.5 is handing over the keys to the concert season with the Show Stoppers Concert Contest featuring pairs of tickets to three incredible shows!
One lucky winner will receive a pair of tickets to see:
- Conan Gray: February 27th at Prudential Center
- Demi Lovato: April 24th at Madison Square Garden
- Alex Warren: July 15th at Madison Square Garden
How to Enter: Fill out the entry form below between now and February 15 for your chance to win.
Presented by LawnMD. Keeping lawns green since 2016. New customers qualify for a one-time free fertilizer or mosquito treatment. Visit LawnMD.com and call the office for details. Restrictions may apply.
By submitting you agree to the terms and conditions of this promotion. Please see our Terms & Privacy statements for more information. Want the inside scoop on super incredible giveaways & offers from B98.5 or contest sponsors? Subscribe to the B98.5 Newsletter. You can opt-out anytime by using the "unsubscribe" link included in any promotional email.
All contests are subject to the terms set forth in our rules & regulations and privacy policy.