Attention teachers in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties. It’s Spelling Bee season and B98.5 is proud to present our community’s Regional Spelling Bee.

The first round of this year’s Regional Spelling Bee will take place as an online written test taking place between March 10th & March 14th 2023. School champions will take this 30 minute test with a teacher monitor either in-person or via video conferencing. The second round will take place as a Live Spell-Off at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank on March 20th, 2023 featuring the top 15 spellers from the online test.