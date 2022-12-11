2023 Regional Spelling Bee
Attention teachers in Monmouth, Ocean and Middlesex counties. It’s Spelling Bee season and B98.5 is proud to present our community’s Regional Spelling Bee.
The first round of this year’s Regional Spelling Bee will take place as an online written test taking place between March 10th & March 14th 2023. School champions will take this 30 minute test with a teacher monitor either in-person or via video conferencing. The second round will take place as a Live Spell-Off at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank on March 20th, 2023 featuring the top 15 spellers from the online test.
For general info about this year’s spelling bee, visit spellingbee.com.
The 2023 regional spelling bee is presented by Press Communications and B98.5.
REGISTER YOUR SCHOOL: School registration for all public, private and homeschools is 1/31/23. Register at spellingbee.com/enrollment
HOLD YOUR SCHOOL’S BEE: Schools that have registered to participate will have until February 27th, 2023 to hold school in-person or virtual Bee and determine a School Champion. That Champion will then need to be declared at SpellingBee.com by February 28th, 2023.
REGIONAL SPELLING BEE ONLINE TEST: All Participating School Champions will then receive an instruction email AND a packet of goodies by mail prior to the Regional Spelling Bee Online Test, set to take place on March 10th – March 14th, 2023.
REGIONAL SPELLING BEE ZOOM SPELL-OFF: The top 15 performing school champions from the online test will move on to the final round … A Live Spell-Off at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center in Red Bank on March 20th, 2023.
SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE: The winner from our Spell-Off will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.