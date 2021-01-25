Join B98.5 at iconic Raceway Park in Englishtown, NJ on May 22, as we celebrate the start of Summer 2021 Jersey Style at the "Raceway Park 'Spring Fest' Craft Beer & Wine Festival"!

You’ll be able to sample selections from over 30 tri-state area breweries in a safe and fun outdoor setting. Lagers, IPAs, Stouts, Pilsners and wine...they will have it all for you to sample and enjoy with your own commemorative 5oz sampling glass. Other features include gourmet food vendors, live bands and a variety of games, including corn hole and hatchet tossing!

What you get: Pay one fee to get in, and all drinks are on the house! You will receive a 5oz souvenir glass with a two ounce pour line where you’ll able to sample as many products as many times as you like during your 4-hour session.

Must be 21 with valid photo ID to enter. Sorry, NO pets, children, infants or strollers permitted.