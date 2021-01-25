Press Communications 2021 Regional Spelling Bee

HOLD YOUR SCHOOL’S BEE: Schools that have registered to participate will have until Friday, February 26th, 2021 to hold school in-person or virtual Bee and determine a School Champion. That Champion will then need to be declared at SpellingBee.com by Sunday, February 28th, 2021.

REGIONAL SPELLING BEE WRITTEN TEST: All Participating School Champions will then receive an instruction email AND a packet of goodies by mail prior to the Regional Spelling Bee Written Test, set to take place on Monday, March 15th – Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.

REGIONAL SPELLING BEE ZOOM SPELL-OFF: The top 5 performing school champions from the written test will move on to the final round…The Zoom Spell-Off on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at 6pm. This event will be recorded and available to view on Facebook beginning Wednesday, March 24th, 2021.

SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE: The winner from our Spell-Off will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee (date tbd).