Press Communications 2021 Regional Spelling Bee
B98.5 & Press Communications are proud to present this year’s Regional Spelling Bee!
The first round of this year's Regional Spelling Bee will take place as an online written test on Monday, March 15 - Tuesday, March 16, 2021. School champions will take this 30-minute test with a teacher monitor either in-person or via video conferencing (Zoom, Facetime, Google Meet). The second round will take place as a Zoom Spell-Off, featuring the top 5 spellers from the written test. The Spell-Off will take place on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 6pm.
HAPPENING NOW: Teachers and faculty from schools in Monmouth, Ocean, and parts of Middlesex Counties can register at SpellingBee.com to participate in this year’s Regional Spelling Bee. The deadline to register your school for participation is January 30th, 2021.
HOLD YOUR SCHOOL’S BEE: Schools that have registered to participate will have until Friday, February 26th, 2021 to hold school in-person or virtual Bee and determine a School Champion. That Champion will then need to be declared at SpellingBee.com by Sunday, February 28th, 2021.
REGIONAL SPELLING BEE WRITTEN TEST: All Participating School Champions will then receive an instruction email AND a packet of goodies by mail prior to the Regional Spelling Bee Written Test, set to take place on Monday, March 15th – Tuesday, March 16th, 2021.
REGIONAL SPELLING BEE ZOOM SPELL-OFF: The top 5 performing school champions from the written test will move on to the final round…The Zoom Spell-Off on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at 6pm. This event will be recorded and available to view on Facebook beginning Wednesday, March 24th, 2021.
SCRIPPS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE: The winner from our Spell-Off will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee (date tbd).