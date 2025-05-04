The $1,000 Phrase that Pays is:

“B985 is the Jersey Shore’s Number 1 Hit Music Station…Now Give Me My Money!”

Listen for your chance to win cash with B985’s exciting $1,000 Phrase That Pays Contest! One lucky B985 local listener will win $1,000!

Listen closely for the $1,000 Phrase that Pays in the 9a, 2p & 5p hours. Then, when you hear the “cue to call”, be the first to dial (732) 774-3529. If you’re Caller 98, you’ll have the chance to recite the secret phrase that could make you a winner!

Correctly recite the $1,000 Phrase That Pays and snag $98 instantly!

and snag instantly! Plus, you’ll qualify for the chance to win the Grand Prize of $1,000!

All winners will be entered into our grand drawing, where one loyal listener will take home the grand prize of $1,000.

So tune in, stay alert, and get ready to shout out the phrase that could put $1,000 in your pocket! Keep it locked to B985—where your words could lead to big rewards!

Real, local winners.... this is NOT a national contest or a multi-station contest. A B98.5 listener is going to win $1,000 and it could be you!